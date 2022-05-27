FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $59,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $35,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $54,883.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Tueffers sold 91 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $2,615.34.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.13. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

