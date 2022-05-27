FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.15 on Monday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $172,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,065 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

