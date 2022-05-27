Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.60

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €26.60 ($28.30) and last traded at €27.46 ($29.21), with a volume of 156304 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.76 ($28.47).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)
