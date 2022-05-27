Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.60

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €26.60 ($28.30) and last traded at €27.46 ($29.21), with a volume of 156304 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.76 ($28.47).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

