Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 371.4% in May

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

