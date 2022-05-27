GAMEE (GMEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $955,300.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $955,300.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.51 or 0.03805540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00513872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031623 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008986 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

