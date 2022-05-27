GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAP also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 2,670,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

