GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. GAP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,374,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

