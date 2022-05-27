Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.12. 15,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,975. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.