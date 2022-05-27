Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GMDMF remained flat at $$0.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

