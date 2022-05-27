General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.57. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

