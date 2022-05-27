Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Genesco stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $810.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Genesco alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Genesco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.