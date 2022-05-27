Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Major Shareholder Paul Edward Walker Sells 5,931,843 Shares of Stock

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

