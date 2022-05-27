Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Genpact posted sales of $988.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,827. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genpact by 70.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 715.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.