Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Purchases 6,940 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,670.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

