GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,653,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,904,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

