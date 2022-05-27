Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $582,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 389,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Eaton stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.