Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $671.17 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Illinois Tool Works worth $671,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $205.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,555. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

