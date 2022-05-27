Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 380,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kyndryl (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
