Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 380,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 45.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 73.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

