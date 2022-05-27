Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $46,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.54. 186,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.