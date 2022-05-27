Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New $31,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 287,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,525,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

