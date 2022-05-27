Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 14,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

