Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in RH by 4.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $165,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.72.

NYSE:RH opened at $278.41 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $236.29 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637 over the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

