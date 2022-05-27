Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,698 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

