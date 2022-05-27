Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

