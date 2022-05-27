Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock worth $1,727,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.63 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.