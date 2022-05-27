Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.97 and a 200-day moving average of $458.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $402.05 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

