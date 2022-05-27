Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,984 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

BYD opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

