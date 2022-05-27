Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

