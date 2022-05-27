Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLR opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.