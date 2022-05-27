Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €20.60 by Barclays

Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €16.31 ($17.35) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($21.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.50 and its 200 day moving average is €19.29.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

