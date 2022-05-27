Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 691,794 shares.The stock last traded at $19.62 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,428 shares of company stock worth $5,275,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

