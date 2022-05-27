Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 1,523,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,134. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.