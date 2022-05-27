Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.85.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
