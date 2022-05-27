Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 541247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

GTBIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

