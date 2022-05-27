Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $165.73

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165.73 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 154.92 ($1.95). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.01), with a volume of 26,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.63 million and a P/E ratio of -120.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

