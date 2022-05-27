Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.64. 945,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,223. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.49.

