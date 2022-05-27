Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.85

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 307895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several research firms recently commented on GFF. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Griffon by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

