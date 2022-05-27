Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up approximately 2.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 250,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 426,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

GGAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.39 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

