GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 17,409 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $14.95 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $977.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.