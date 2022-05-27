GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,233 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,647,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.95.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

