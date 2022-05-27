GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $835,000 Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

