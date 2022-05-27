GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $838,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

FOXA stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

