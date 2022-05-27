GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $895,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,181,000 after buying an additional 74,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 149,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

