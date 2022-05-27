GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

