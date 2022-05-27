Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess’ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of GES opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guess’ will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

