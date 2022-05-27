Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.25.

IQV stock opened at $207.73 on Monday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $195.57 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.62.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

