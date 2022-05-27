Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $5,641,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

