Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $114.00 at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $114.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Shares of GWRE opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

