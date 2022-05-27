GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Cap of $21.48 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. GYEN has a market cap of $21.48 million and $219,124.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.86 or 0.03794041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00513154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008931 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

