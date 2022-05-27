Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 33 ($0.42) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 30 ($0.38).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 27.70 ($0.35) on Monday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 25.05 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.56). The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($97,521.08). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($37,606.08).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

