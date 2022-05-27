Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 2,088.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PMOIF opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

