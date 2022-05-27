Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 2,088.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of PMOIF opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.
Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (PMOIF)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.